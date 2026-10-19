A woman was sentenced to 7.5 years in prison for killing an acquaintance during a party

In Storozhynets, Chernivtsi Oblast, a 31-year-old local woman was found guilty of the intentional murder of a 46-year-old acquaintance (Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) and sentenced to 7 years and 6 months in prison.

Prosecutors from the Chernivtsi District Prosecutor’s Office proved the defendant’s guilt in court. The investigation established that on March 7, 2026, during a gathering where the two women were dining together, a quarrel broke out, during which the defendant struck the victim numerous times.

The woman died at the scene from a severe traumatic brain injury with massive hemorrhaging. During the court hearing, the defendant fully admitted her guilt and expressed sincere remorse.

Source: Chernivtsi District Prosecutor’s Office.

On Trukhaniv Island in Kyiv, a man beat a security guard at a sports facility to death with a metal pipe.

On the grounds of an unfinished building in the Poznyaki district of Kyiv, three teenagers illegally entered the site, and when a security guard noticed them and tried to detain them, they attacked him.

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