A 44-year-old resident of the village of Zdovbytsia stole from his 47-year-old live-in partner while she was away. The man stole her cell phone, passport, and bank cards.

He used one of the cards to pay for alcohol at a store. The next day, police tracked down the suspect and recovered the stolen property.

It turned out that the man already had a criminal record for domestic violence against the same woman and was under supervision as part of his sentence.

The court found him guilty and sentenced him to 5 years and 1 month in prison. The man was taken into custody right in the courtroom.

Source: Rivne Regional Police

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