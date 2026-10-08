A 102-year-old barista from Italy still works every day at her own café

Anna Pozzi, a 102-year-old resident of Italy, remains the country’s oldest working barista and opens the doors to her own café, “Bar Centrale,” in the town of Nebbuno every day at 7 a.m. She officially retired back in 1984, but refused to spend her days at home and continues to personally greet and serve guests alongside her daughter and granddaughter.

Anna Pozzi has been in charge of the café since May 1958, when she founded it with her husband, and after his death in 1974, she has continued to run the business on her own. A cup of espresso at her café costs 1.20 euros, and a cappuccino costs 1.50 euros. According to the centenarian, her last real annual vacation took place back in the early 1950s during an eight-day trip to Paris.

The Italian woman attributes her energy to constant mental activity, a balanced diet, minimal use of medication, and a genuine love for interacting with her customers. She advises young women to work, save money, and maintain their independence, adding about her own work: “Why should I stop? My bar isn’t a job—it’s my life.”

This was reported by the publication “Zena.”

The oldest man in the U.S., Luis Cano, revealed the secret to his longevity at age 111.

Recall that earlier, 91-year-old Pierre Sable from Catalonia, France, also shared the secrets of an active life. He has seven children, and recently his daughter, Luisa Maria, was born. Together with his 39-year-old wife, Aisha, he continues to lead an active lifestyle and raise his children.

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