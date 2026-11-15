The EU inspected a tanker belonging to Russia's shadow fleet in the Mediterranean Sea

Forces from the European Union’s naval operation EUNAVFOR MED IRINI inspected the tanker MV MIDAG in the Mediterranean Sea, which is suspected of belonging to the Russian shadow fleet. The inspection revealed that the vessel was sailing under a false flag. Meanwhile, on November 16, EU foreign ministers are set to consider new sanctions against Russia, specifically targeting companies and buyers that facilitate the shadow fleet’s operations.

According to her, the operation took place on November 13. Representatives of EUNAVFOR MED IRINI boarded the tanker MV MIDAG, which was suspected of having ties to the Russian shadow fleet. The vessel was inspected in accordance with Article 110 of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

Following the inspection, suspicions regarding the flag were confirmed. As Kallas noted, the tanker was, in fact, sailing under a false flag. “On November 13, EU forces from Operation EUNAVFOR MED IRINI boarded a tanker suspected of belonging to the Russian shadow fleet. An inspection of the MV MIDAG, conducted in accordance with Article 110 of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, confirmed that it was sailing under a false flag,” she wrote.

Kallas emphasized that the European Union will continue to counter the Russian shadow fleet. According to her, this will involve both actions at sea and diplomatic measures.

EU Prepares New Sanctions Against Russian Shadow Fleet

Separately, the head of European diplomacy reported that on November 16, EU foreign ministers are set to approve new sanctions lists targeting Russia. The restrictions are intended to target more than just individual vessels. Banks, buyers of Russian oil, and companies that help keep the shadow fleet operating may also be included on the lists. It is through such entities that Russia continues to transport oil, circumventing the international restrictions that have been imposed.

The European Union is already imposing sanctions on vessels and companies involved in the transport of Russian oil. At the same time, the issue of a complete ban on providing services to shadow fleet tankers remains unresolved. EU countries have not yet reached a consensus on such a decision.

The inspection of the MV MIDAG marked another step in countering vessels that could be used to circumvent sanctions. However, further restrictions will depend on the decisions made by EU member states. The inspection of the vessel on November 15 was reported by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, on social media platform X.

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