Marta Kos, European Commissioner for Enlargement, welcomed the decision by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on October 12 to adopt amendments to the law on education for national minorities and indigenous peoples. This vote was a key condition for lifting Hungary’s veto and subsequently unblocking the EU accession negotiation process.

According to Kos, as early as Tuesday, October 13, the European Union plans to officially open the next two negotiation clusters as part of Ukraine’s accession process. The diplomat noted the unity of the Ukrainian parliament, emphasizing Brussels’ determination to continue working together to prepare Ukraine’s future in the EU, despite ongoing Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure.

Source: Marta Kos’s social media account

The Verkhovna Rada passed a law regulating the right of children from national minorities and indigenous peoples to receive education in their native language. At the same time, they are required to study Ukrainian. The bill was supported by 266 members of parliament. Its adoption could help unblock negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to the European Union, which had been stalled by Hungary.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may meet with Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar during an upcoming international event. Ukraine is interested in such talks and is already preparing for them.

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