Under the procedural guidance of the Sumy Regional Prosecutor’s Office, a special pretrial investigation has been completed into the commander of a Russian army unit who issued orders to attack civilian infrastructure in the Sumy region. According to the investigation, strike drones were used to target civilian facilities.

According to the investigation, a company of attack UAV operators from the “Akhmat” special-purpose regiment has been stationed in the Kursk Oblast of the Russian Federation since December 2025. The commander of this company-level unit, with the call sign “Koba,” issued orders for systematic shelling of civilian infrastructure in the city of Sumy and neighboring communities in the region.

In particular, he directed the use of “Molniya” and “Lancet” strike drones to attack targets in Sumy, as well as in the Yunakivka and Khotyn communities. In addition, he organized raids by Russian military forces into the Sumy region.

To disseminate information about the results of the shelling, the commander created a channel on a messaging app, where he reported on the attacks and supported Russia’s armed aggression against Ukraine.

It has been established that the defendant was previously a citizen of Ukraine and resided in the Dnipropetrovsk region; however, after 2014, he moved to the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region, and in 2023, he voluntarily acquired Russian citizenship and changed his last name.

The company commander from the “Akhmat” regiment is charged with high treason committed under martial law (Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General.

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