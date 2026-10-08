The players on the Portuguese national team publicly boycotted Cristiano Ronaldo

A statement by 41-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo on social media regarding his departure from the Portuguese national team’s training camp caused quite a stir, but none of his teammates publicly supported it. The forward’s post garnered over 18 million likes and 62,000 comments on Instagram, as well as 1.5 million reactions on Facebook, but the players on the Portuguese national team completely refrained from liking or commenting on it.

Journalists note that this behavior contradicts the usual practice of mutual support among soccer players on social media and demonstrates the team’s desire to distance itself from the situation. The players’ silence comes amid tense relations between the captain, the Portuguese Football Federation, and head coach Jorge Jesus, which is why the players prefer not to get involved in the conflict.

This was reported by A Bola.

Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo found himself at the center of a scandal during the national team’s October training camp. The 41-year-old Al-Nassr player got into a conflict with Portugal’s head coach Jorge Jesus, after which he left the team’s training camp without permission.

Portuguese Prime Minister Luís Montenegro personally intervened in the situation involving Cristiano Ronaldo. Following the scandal on the national team, he spoke with the player himself, head coach Jorge Jesus, and Portuguese Football Federation President Pedro Proença. Exactly what they discussed has not yet been reported.

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