An air raid alert has been issued for Kyiv and several regions due to the threat of UAVs

On October 9 at 6:50 a.m., an air raid alert was issued in Kyiv due to the threat of Russian attack drones. The Air Force warned of the danger posed by UAVs.

Against this backdrop, a yellow alert level was declared in the capital.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force

As a reminder, a house burned down in Sofiivska Borshchahivka following an attack by Russia.

Cleanup efforts following the attack are ongoing. All necessary emergency services are on the scene. This was reported by Oleksandr Medvid, acting head of the Borshchahivka village council.

A Russian strike on Kramatorsk claimed the lives of 30 people, according to Zelenskyy.

On the evening of October 8, Russian troops attacked a civilian vehicle in the central part of Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region. Two people were in the car—both were killed in the strike.

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