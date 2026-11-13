In the Cherkasy region, Russian shelling damaged gas networks, leaving some residents without gas

Russian troops attacked the Cherkasy region, damaging the gas infrastructure. Some residents are temporarily without gas service.

The Russian attack damaged gas networks in the village of Mliiv in the Cherkasy region. As a result, part of the village is currently without gas.

Emergency crews are already on site and are addressing the damage caused by the shelling. However, no specific timeline for restoring gas service has been announced yet.

“Gazmerzhi” has urged residents whose homes have lost gas service to shut off the valves on their gas appliances.

The company will provide further updates on the restoration of gas service.

This was reported by the Cherkasy branch of Gazmerzhi.

Over the course of 24 hours, from the morning of November 12 to the morning of November 13, Russian troops carried out more than 50 strikes on 25 settlements in 14 territorial communities of the Sumy region. As a result of the shelling, two people were killed and one person was injured.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops attacked 52 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. As a result of strikes on Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district, 15 people were injured, including two children.

Two local residents, aged 57 and 47, were killed on November 12 as a result of a drone attack in the Sumy region. The men were standing near a motorcycle in the Seredino-Budsk community of the Shostka district, according to Oleg Grigorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

A Russian strike on Vinnytsia injured several people and damaged a kindergarten building. Mayor Serhiy Morgunov reported on the consequences of the attack.

Russian troops attacked energy infrastructure and residential areas in the Rivne region, including a high-rise building in the regional capital. As a result of the shelling, six people were wounded, and some settlements were left without power.

Read us on