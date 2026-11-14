As of November 10, 2026, 1,273 children remained in the settlements of the Kramatorsk District where a mandatory evacuation had been declared. They are to be evacuated along with their parents or legal guardians, according to Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration.

According to Vadym Filashkin, since the mandatory evacuation began on April 7, 2023, approximately 23,000 children have been evacuated from designated settlements in the Donetsk region. In total, all minors have been successfully evacuated from 400 settlements in the region. He assured that, first and foremost, they are working with parents to raise awareness and explain why children need to leave the dangerous area.

If a family cannot organize their departure on their own, they are accompanied by the “White Angel” and “Phoenix” units. These units transport families to a transit center where they can receive material, medical, and social assistance. There, they also help families find housing and arrange relocation to safer regions of Ukraine.

If, however, parents categorically refuse to leave, hide their children, and knowingly expose them to danger, the law provides for a mechanism to remove children from such families.

According to the head of the Regional State Administration, the children are not left unattended afterward. For a certain period, social workers care for them while simultaneously searching for the closest relatives in Ukraine who could take the child into their care. In exceptional cases, the child may be temporarily placed in a family-style children’s home until the parents agree to evacuate.

Source: Glavkom

Ukraine is preparing new humanitarian missions to evacuate citizens with the support of Melania Trump—Lubinec.

Prior to this, Lubinets announced an additional evacuation from Oleshky and surrounding villages.

As a reminder, Melania Trump reacted to the successful evacuation of Oleshky residents.

Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reported on October 30 that all residents of Oleshky who wished to leave for territory controlled by Ukraine were able to take advantage of the evacuation, and humanitarian aid was delivered to those who remained.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces ensured a ceasefire in the Kherson region to carry out a humanitarian mission in Oleshky. However, the Russian military took advantage of this lull to fortify their own positions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on November 2.

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