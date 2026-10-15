A GRU agent who directed attacks on the energy sector was detained in Donetsk Oblast

The Counterintelligence Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine detained a Russian military intelligence (GRU) agent in the Donetsk region who was helping to plan new attacks on Kramatorsk. According to the investigation, the man worked as a taxi driver and, while driving around the city, gathered information on the locations of Ukrainian military personnel and energy infrastructure facilities. He passed on the coordinates he obtained for use in planning Russian strikes.

According to the case file, the Russian intelligence service recruited a Kramatorsk resident to coordinate strikes against concentration points of Defense Forces personnel and equipment, as well as against key power substations. According to the SBU, striking these energy facilities was intended to cut off power to the frontline city and disrupt heat and water supplies.

According to counterintelligence, the man drove around Kramatorsk in his own car, using his job as a taxi driver as a cover. He mapped the locations of potential targets and attempted to gather additional information from passengers by posing as a supporter of Ukraine.

SBU officers detained the suspect at his residence as he was preparing to send a new set of coordinates to the Russian side. During searches, computer equipment and a smartphone were seized from him; according to the security service, these contained evidence of collaboration with the enemy.

The SBU determined that the man had come to the attention of Russian military intelligence due to anti-Ukrainian comments on Telegram channels. Subsequently, a representative of the Russian intelligence service offered him a partnership.

SBU investigators informed the detainee that he is suspected of violating Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—treason committed under martial law.

According to the security service, the man is being held in custody without the right to bail. If found guilty, he faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

This was reported with reference to a statement by the SBU.

Video: A Russian GRU special forces operative surrendered after a failed assault.

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