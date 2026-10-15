Russia is amassing troops in the Kupiansk and Velykoburlutsk directions

The absence of active assaults by Russian forces in certain sectors of the front does not mean a lull or that the enemy has abandoned its offensive plans. In the Kupiansk and Velyka Burlutka sectors, Russian units are regrouping, restoring their combat readiness, and may be preparing for new attempts to retake lost positions.

According to him, the absence of active offensive operations on October 13 in certain sectors does not indicate that the Russian army has abandoned further attacks. The occupiers may use such lulls to regroup their forces and prepare for new combat operations.

Viktor Tregubov reported that in the Velyka Burlutka sector, Ukrainian forces have observed a buildup of Russian forces near the state border. According to the spokesperson’s assessment, the enemy may be preparing to rotate units and attempt to retake previously lost positions.

“In our area of responsibility, this applied, for example, to the Kupiansk and Velyka Burlutka sectors. This does not mean that the enemy has gone quiet there. On the contrary, in the Velyka Burlutka sector, we observed a buildup of troops near the border. Clearly, the enemy intends to rotate its forces and attempt to retake its positions in the near future,” the spokesperson explained.

Thus, the absence of intense attacks in these areas may be linked to Russian troops preparing for further offensive operations, rather than to a stabilization of the situation.

The Kupiansk sector remains an active combat zone. The brief absence of direct clashes may indicate that Russian units need to replenish their forces, regroup, and prepare for subsequent attacks.

At the same time, according to Viktor Tregubov, there are currently no prolonged lulls along the front line. Breaks in active combat operations can last only one or two days. These are influenced by weather conditions, as well as the situation within specific units of the Russian army.

“We’re not talking about any long lulls along the front line right now. There may be only a single day’s pause, influenced either by changing weather conditions or by a specific situation within a particular Russian unit that requires a brief pause of a day or two, but no more,” Tregubov emphasized.

Therefore, a temporary decrease in the intensity of hostilities does not mean that the threat of new Russian attacks has disappeared. In the Kupiansk and Velyka Burlutka sectors, Ukrainian forces continue to monitor enemy movements and changes in the operational situation.

Viktor Tregubov, spokesperson for the Joint Forces Operation, spoke about this on Espreso TV and Slawa.TV.

Since the beginning of 2026, the Russian army has lost 350,260 servicemen in the war against Ukraine. The occupiers suffered their heaviest casualties in September—46,230 people.

During the first 14 days of October, the Ukrainian military recorded a significant increase in the number of Russian occupiers hit and eliminated. During this period, the figure rose by 24.65% compared to the same period in September, despite worsening weather conditions.

In September, the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) verified an average of 445 non-recoverable and medical casualties among enemy personnel per day. According to UAS Commander Robert (Madyar) Brovdi, this number corresponds to the full combat strength of a single battalion.

Over the three months of Operation “Crimean Circuit Breaker Off,” the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Unmanned Systems Forces struck 456 power facilities in Russia and in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. This was stated by UFS Commander Robert “Madyar” Brovdi. Over the past ten days, he said, the units struck another 44 energy facilities in the occupied territories.

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