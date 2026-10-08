Since the beginning of the year, units of the Ukrainian National Guard have destroyed 3,694 Russian Shahed and “Gerbera” drones using interceptor drones.

National Guard troops have also destroyed 3,019 “Krylo” reconnaissance drones, limiting the enemy’s ability to conduct aerial reconnaissance and direct strikes along the front lines and in frontline areas.

One example this month was the successful use of an interceptor drone to destroy a Russian “Geran-5” jet-powered strike drone, the National Guard noted.

“The trend is telling: in 2025, the number of aerial targets shot down increased 19-fold compared to 2024, and in 2026—another 6-fold compared to 2025,” the statement reads.

As noted by the press service, “the best results are being achieved by the crews of the ‘Sloboda’ airspace coverage unit of the 11th Mykhailo Hrushevsky Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine, who have held first place in the nationwide air defense ranking in the Delta system for the second month in a row.”

"Behind every number are people—their round-the-clock work, precision, professional training, and sense of responsibility. Our task is to ensure that the number of these people grows, their capabilities expand, and the system for protecting Ukraine’s skies becomes stronger. But the most important result is saving people’s lives and protecting infrastructure,” said National Guard Commander Major General Oleksandr Pivnenko.

This was reported by the National Guard’s press service.

Video: National Guard troops delivered humanitarian aid to the occupied town of Oleshky at night.

Former residents of the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in Ukraine’s Kherson region report a worsening shortage of food and medicine in the town. People who are in contact with Oleshky residents said that due to limited communication channels and fear of reprisals by the occupying authorities, it is difficult to obtain information directly.

Russia may attempt to exploit the humanitarian crisis in the occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region to supply its military units, which are terrorizing the civilian population of Kherson. Specifically, there are concerns about the possible organization of a pseudo-humanitarian convoy.

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