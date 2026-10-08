The new SPYS drone will be capable of reaching speeds of up to 480 km/h: specifications of the interceptor

WIY’s SPYS interceptor drone can reach speeds of up to 480 km/h and is designed for the rapid interception of maneuverable aerial targets. The platform can take off autonomously, fly independently to the interception area, and lock onto a target with the support of artificial intelligence.

SPYS is designed to counter attack and reconnaissance drones. According to the developers, the drone is intended to be used to protect positions, mobile units, and critical infrastructure.

The platform’s high maximum speed allows it to rapidly close the distance to an aerial target and intercept it before it enters a protected zone.

The drone supports automatic takeoff, autonomous navigation to the interception area, and terminal guidance using artificial intelligence.

SPYS can be equipped with a daytime or thermal imaging camera, allowing the platform to be used at any time of day.

The platform can be integrated with the company’s own WIY software, radars, and other target-acquisition sources.

According to the developer, this integration reduces the time between detecting an aerial threat and neutralizing it, while also reducing the operator’s workload.

Thus, a significant portion of the interception process can be automated: from takeoff and flight to the target area, through detection, and up to terminal guidance.

Key Specifications of the SPYS

maximum flight speed — 480 km/h;

cruising speed — 200–250 km/h;

tactical range — 15 km;

maximum flight range (distance traveled)—30 km;

Maximum flight duration — 10 minutes;

rate of climb — 55 m/s;

maximum flight altitude — 4,000 m;

payload weight — 300 g;

Camera type: thermal imaging or daytime.

The combination of high speed, autonomous navigation, AI-assisted terminal guidance, and various camera types makes SPYS a platform designed for the rapid interception of aerial targets.

Ukraine is testing two new weapons simultaneously to combat Russian jet-powered drones. These are the Ukrainian-made “Nika” small missile and the SPYS interceptor, which is being developed jointly with Germany. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that SPYS tests have already yielded positive results.

The German defense company Quantum Systems plans to supply Ukraine with tens of thousands of SPYS interceptor drones, which are specifically designed to counter the Russian “Geran-4” and “Geran-5” jet drones.

As a reminder, throughout 2026, Turkey transferred a small number of Korkut anti-aircraft systems to Ukraine, designed to destroy drones and other aerial targets. The Ukrainian military is already using these systems to repel Russian attacks.

Japan is considering the possibility of supplying Ukraine with Patriot interceptor missiles.

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