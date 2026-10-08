Russian occupiers are strengthening defenses on the Crimean Bridge to protect it from possible strikes by the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

“A few days ago, we reported that the enemy was beginning to hastily fortify bridges and crossings. Now, our agents are observing that the occupiers are seriously preparing to repel strikes directly on the Crimean Bridge,” the report states.

It is noted that the enemy is replenishing its ammunition stocks and deploying additional mobile fire groups and air defense units. The occupiers’ positions are concentrated on key approaches to the crossing from both shores of the Kerch Strait.

According to the partisans, on the Kerch side, firing positions and air defense units are deployed at Cape Ak-Burun, Tuzla Island, as well as on nearby commanding heights and along the coastline. On the opposite side of the strait, positions have been established in the area of the Tuzla Spit, near the village of Taman, and at coastal fortifications. The choice of these locations is driven by the need to block off sectors where unmanned surface vessels might approach and to maximize firepower against aerial targets.

The occupiers hope to secure their main supply route, but all concentrations of forces and positions are promptly identified and reported to the Ukrainian Defense Forces, ATESH added.

The "ATESH" partisan movement reported this on Telegram.

The Crimean Bridge may gradually lose its reliability.

As a reminder, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have managed to completely halt the supply of food, fuel, and ammunition to Russian units on the Kinburn Spit.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 246 combat engagements on the front lines over the past 24 hours.

The Russians are attempting to break through on the Lyman and Kupiansk fronts, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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