Director and propagandist Nikita Mikhalkov claimed that the war against Ukraine was supposedly “sent” to Russia by God so that Russians would reevaluate their values in life. In his view, these events were meant to force society to “come to its senses” and realize what truly matters in life.

“I understand that this phrase is quite strange, but God sent us this war so that we would come to our senses, so that we would understand what true values are worth and what they are,” he told the propaganda outlet RT.

Speaking of “true values,” Mikhalkov specifically urged people not to get too carried away with pleasures. According to him, it is dangerous when a person begins to evaluate life based on “the quantity and quality of entertainment.”

To explain his point, the director cited an experiment involving a white mouse, which, he said, was given the opportunity to experience pleasure by pressing a button. “Scientists conducted an experiment: they took a white mouse, hooked it up to something, and showed it that pressing a button would bring pleasure. It pressed the button once, twice, five times—then it pressed the button again and died. This is, so to speak, a very telling image—the feeling of a constant celebration that hasn’t stopped even now; it continues,” said the propagandist.

At the same time, Mikhalkov did not specify which scientists conducted the experiment he described or when it took place. He added, however, that some people “already understand” that “it’s too early to celebrate.”

This is being reported by Russian propaganda media.

As a reminder, over the past day, Russian invaders suffered 1,520 casualties. One tank, five armored combat vehicles, and 73 artillery systems were also destroyed.

Occupied Donetsk and a significant portion of the region’s territory temporarily seized by Russian terrorists were left without power on September 18.

On the night of Saturday, September 19, the Russian terrorist army struck Pavlohrad. A fire has been reported.

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