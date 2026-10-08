Internally displaced persons from the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kharkiv, and Kursk regions recorded a video appeal to Putin, asking him to stop their eviction from temporary shelters in the Tula region.

Nearly 250 people, whose homes have been destroyed or are located in closed settlements, say they have not yet received housing certificates or social benefits. If the shelters are closed, the displaced persons will find themselves without registration, which will deprive them of the ability to work, receive pensions, access medical care, and educate their children.

According to a decision by the regional government, most residents are required to leave the temporary shelters by October 15, with the exception of people with disabilities in Groups I and II and families with disabled children. The authorities in the Tula region cite a lack of funds in the local budget as the reason for their actions, although the eviction date has already been postponed twice. This appeal is the second since the beginning of the year, as the displaced persons sent a similar complaint in June.

This is being reported by Telegram channels and media outlets in Kursk.

Russia has cut support for orphans to fund payments to military personnel.

As a reminder, consumer sentiment in Russia is rapidly deteriorating, confidence in the economy is declining, and anxiety is growing over a possible new wave of mobilization. This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

After three years of unexpected economic growth, Russia is facing a sudden slowdown—war expenses, inflation, and falling oil prices have begun to weigh on an economy that, until recently, seemed resilient to sanctions.

Consumer lending in Russia has fallen to a six-year low.

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