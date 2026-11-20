Since the evening of November 19, Russian invaders have attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones more than ten times. As a result of the attacks, five people were injured, and residential buildings, cars, a bank, a store, and other civilian facilities sustained damage.

In the Zhovtovodska community of the Kamyanske district, apartment buildings, cars, a bank, and a store were damaged as a result of the enemy attack.

Four people were taken to the hospital with moderate injuries: women aged 47 and 70, and men aged 20 and 51. Another victim, an 87-year-old woman, will receive outpatient treatment.

In Kryvyi Rih, Russian troops targeted a gas station and infrastructure facilities.

In the Dnipro district, the Lyubymivska community came under attack. A private home was damaged there.

The invaders also attacked Nikopol and the Marganetsk community in the Nikopol district. Farm buildings were damaged as a result of the shelling.

This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, as of the morning of November 20 on Telegram.

On the night of November 20, Russian troops launched a massive attack on Kryvyi Rih using rocket-powered drones. The strikes caused significant damage to infrastructure, including a gas station, and left part of the city without power. There were no fatalities or injuries.

As a reminder, Russian jet drones attacked Lviv and the Lviv region. Explosions were heard several times over Lviv, and air defense forces repelled the attack, according to Regional Military Administration Head Maksym Kozytskyi and Mayor Andriy Sadovyi.

On Thursday, November 19, Russian troops attacked Izium in the Kharkiv region. The strike destroyed the entrance to an apartment building; people may be trapped under the rubble. At least 12 people were injured, including four children.

On the morning of November 19, Russian drones attacked civilian infrastructure in Shostka, Sumy Oblast. The strike destroyed two non-residential buildings, and four more apartment buildings were damaged.

Over the past 24 hours, on November 18, Russian forces carried out 1,733 strikes on the Donetsk region. Eight settlements came under enemy fire, and residential buildings, an educational institution, and an infrastructure facility were damaged.

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