Russia attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region; two children were among the wounded

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, six people were wounded as a result of Russian attacks over the past day, including two eight-year-old children. Russian troops attacked four districts in the region more than 20 times using drones and artillery.

“Two children and four adults were injured. The enemy attacked four districts of the region more than 20 times with drones and artillery,” Hanzha wrote on Telegram.

In Dnipro, apartment buildings, food warehouses, and cars were damaged as a result of Russian strikes. Four people were injured, including two eight-year-old children.

One of the injured girls was hospitalized.

In the Kryvyi Rih region, Russian troops attacked the Zelenodolsk community. A private home and infrastructure facilities were damaged there.

In the Synelnykivskyi District, the Dubovykivska community came under attack. As a result of the attack, a private home was destroyed, and one person was injured.

In the Nikopol region, Russian troops attacked the district center, as well as the Marganetsk, Chervonohryhorivsk, and Pokrovsk communities. A private home and a fire station were damaged. One man was injured.

Overall, according to Oleksandr Hanzha, Russian attacks over the past 24 hours have resulted in six people being injured and damage to residential buildings, infrastructure, warehouses, vehicles, and a fire station.

This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.

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