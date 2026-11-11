Russia launched a drone attack on critical infrastructure in Kryvyi Rih; part of the city is without power

On the evening of November 10, Russian troops launched a massive drone attack on critical infrastructure in Kryvyi Rih. As a result of the strikes, part of the city lost power, and hospitals and water utility pumping stations were switched to generators. There were no fatalities or injuries.

According to Oleksandr Vilkul, in addition to civilian infrastructure, five residential buildings were damaged as a result of the Russian attack.

As of this morning, part of the city remained without power. Some hospitals and water utility pumping stations continued to operate using generators.

Also, due to the power outage, nine workers were trapped in one of the mines. Rescue workers evacuated all the miners to the surface.

As Vilkul noted, restoration work continued throughout the night. Teams of power engineers, heating engineers, and utility workers were brought in to assist.

By morning, the city’s electric transit system in Kryvyi Rih had resumed normal operations. Work also continued at the boiler rooms.

Despite the difficult situation with the power supply, all city services, hospitals, and social institutions continue to operate.

This was reported by Oleksandr Vilkul, chairman of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, on Telegram.

Throughout the day on November 10, 2026, Russian troops continued to attack Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. As of the morning of November 11, some consumers in eight regions were left without electricity as a result of the shelling.

Russian troops continue to strike the energy infrastructure of the Odesa region. As a result of damage to energy facilities, approximately 135,000 consumers were left without power. One casualty has also been reported.

Throughout November 10, Russian troops attacked the Mykolaiv region with drones. The strikes damaged residential buildings and a car, according to the regional military administration.

Over the past 24 hours, as of the morning of November 11, Russian invaders attacked 35 settlements in the Kherson region. One person was killed and three others were wounded as a result of the shelling.

In addition, Russian troops carried out three airstrikes on Sloviansk in the Donetsk region on November 9–10. As a result of the attack, five buildings were destroyed, at least 82 homes were damaged, and one person was injured, according to Vadym Lyakh, head of the city’s military administration.

Russian troops attacked Kharkiv and 10 other settlements in the region. Eight people were injured as a result of the shelling, including a boy aged 1 year and 11 months, Oleg Synyegubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported on November 10.

On November 10, Russian forces attacked a critical infrastructure facility in the Holovanivskyi District of the Kirovohrad region. The strike caused a fire.

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