On the night of November 17–18, Russian troops struck an industrial infrastructure facility in the Zhytomyr community. The strike caused a fire, which was quickly extinguished by emergency responders.

“Last night, the Russians attacked an industrial infrastructure facility in the Zhytomyr community. A fire broke out at the site of the strike, which emergency responders quickly extinguished,” he wrote.

According to Bunechko, there have been no reports of fatalities or injuries resulting from the attack.

The rescue workers’ efforts were complicated by the constant threat of further Russian strikes.

This was reported by Vitaliy Bunechko, head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration, on Facebook.

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