Russia planned to completely cut off Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Odesa from electricity, heat, and water, according to a document

Russia's plan to destroy Ukraine's energy infrastructure called for completely cutting off electricity, heat, and water supplies to Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Odesa. An intercepted document lists 60 key targets, including energy facilities, water supply systems, and municipal infrastructure.

Specifically, the document contains the following directive: “Completely (!) cut off Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Odesa from electricity, heat, and water. Launch 20 ‘Geraniums’ per boiler house and three ‘Daggers’ per thermal power plant.”

In total, the document lists 60 key targets that are critical to the functioning of Ukraine’s energy and municipal infrastructure.

The list includes:

hydroelectric power plants ;

nuclear power plants ;

interconnectors —“hubs” near Ukraine’s western border through which electricity is imported from Europe;

thermal power plants ;

combined heat and power plants ;

substations and boiler houses ;

water treatment plants ;

pumping stations ;

other state and municipal facilities on which electricity, water, sewage, and heat supply depend.

Thus, this involves not only the direct destruction of power generation capacity but also the targeting of facilities upon which the operation of the entire urban life support system depends.

The report notes that Russia would need basic types of weaponry to carry out such attacks.

In general, this involves approximately:

770 drones and drone-launched missiles ;

170 aerial bombs ;

75 ballistic missiles.

The document separately identifies the main target cities, including Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Odesa.

In addition to these three major cities, the list of “priority cities” includes:

Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Poltava, Chernihiv, Kryvyi Rih, Cherkasy, Kropyvnytskyi, Lviv, Vinnytsia, and Ivano-Frankivsk.

Thus, the Russian document calls for large-scale strikes on energy and utility facilities in Ukraine’s largest cities, which could leave the population without electricity, heat, water, and sewage services.

This is being reported by Telegram channels.

Energy infrastructure has become one of the main targets of Russia’s massive nighttime strike on Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated. According to him, Russia launched 70 missiles, a significant portion of which were ballistic.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, a drone attacked one of the power utility’s facilities located in a frontline area. Since the beginning of September, this facility has been targeted by a drone for the ninth time.

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