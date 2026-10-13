Russia struck the Mykolaiv region, damaging a cargo terminal and private homes

In the Mykolaiv region, as a result of Russian attacks on October 12 and during the night of October 12–13, a cargo terminal, warehouse facilities, a maintenance station, private homes, and a truck were damaged. Russian troops used “Shahed”-type attack drones, FPV drones, and multiple-launch rocket systems.

In Mykolaiv, a cargo terminal was damaged as a result of a Russian attack.

Warehouses in two settlements in the region were also damaged: in the village of Balovne in the Kostiantynivka community and in the village of Novofedorivka in the Koblivka community.

In the Mishkovo-Pogorilivska community, a car service station and a private home in the village of Zaychivske were damaged.

In the Mykolaiv district, Russian forces attacked the Halytsynivska community with an FPV drone. As a result of the strike, a truck was damaged in the village of Lymani.

In addition, Russian troops shelled the Kutsurub community three times. They used multiple-launch rocket systems and FPV drones in the attacks.

In the village of Dmytrivka, two private homes were damaged as a result of the shelling.

Russian troops also shelled the coastline of the Ochakiv community using multiple-launch rocket systems.

The report from the regional military administration did not provide any information on casualties.

Georgy Reshetilov, acting head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, reported on the consequences of the shelling on Telegram.

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