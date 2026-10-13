Russia attacked the Rivne region; dormitories and residential buildings were damaged

On the night of Monday, October 13, Russian troops launched strikes on Rivne and the Rivne region. The attack damaged dormitories, residential buildings, and civilian infrastructure. According to preliminary reports, no one was injured.

According to Oleksandr Koval, non-residential infrastructure was damaged as a result of the Russian strike.

“Non-residential buildings were damaged. According to preliminary information, no one was injured,” said the head of the Rivne Regional State Administration.

Later, Koval reported an attack on the Sarny District of the Rivne region. Several strikes were recorded there, hitting a defunct enterprise.

Civilian infrastructure, dormitories, and residential buildings were also damaged in the district.

On October 9, a large family was affected by a Russian attack on the Rivne region. Seven people were injured: two women, a man, and four children. All the children were hospitalized.

Information regarding the consequences of the attack on the night of October 13 may be subject to change.

This was reported by Oleksandr Koval, head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration.

On the night of October 13, Russian troops launched another strike against Ukraine, using ballistic missiles and jet-powered drones. According to the Ukrainian Air Force, air defense forces neutralized 88 aerial targets.

As a reminder, Russia attacked a medical facility in the Khmelnytskyi region, injuring four patients.

We should add that the Russians attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 10 times during the evening and night, and one person was injured.

Kharkiv came under attack from Russian “Banderole” missiles, with hits confirmed.

Overnight, Russian troops attacked Izyum in the Kharkiv region with S-8000 “Banderole” loitering munitions. As a result of the strike, one person was injured, and approximately 15 private homes and one apartment building were damaged. Power lines and the internet connection were also damaged.

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