Russia attacked Ukraine with five missiles and more than a hundred drones; air defense systems destroyed some of the targets

On the night of October 12–13, Russian forces launched another attack on Ukraine, using ballistic missiles and jet-powered drones. According to the Ukrainian Air Force, air defense forces shot down 88 aerial targets.

On the night of October 13, beginning at 6:00 p.m. on October 12, the enemy attacked Ukraine with five “Iskander-M”/S-400 ballistic missiles launched from the Bryansk region, nine “Banderol”/“Dan-T,” and 108 Shahed-type strike UAVs (74 of which were jet-powered), “Gerbera” UAVs, and “Parody”-type decoy drones. The launches were carried out from the directions of Orel, Kursk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in the Russian Federation, as well as from the temporarily occupied territories of the Donetsk region and the Autonomous Republic of Crimea—specifically, Gvardeyskoye.

The air attack was repelled by the Ukrainian Air Force, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense forces had shot down or neutralized 88 enemy UAVs of the Shahed type (58 of which were jet-powered), “Gerbera,” and other types of drones.

Enemy airstrikes were recorded at 17 locations, and downed targets and their debris were found at seven locations. In addition, hits from loitering munitions were recorded in Kharkiv, some of which did not reach their targets.

On the morning of October 13, the Russian army attacked the Lviv region. The strike caused two residential buildings to catch fire. The regional administration also reported damage to three vehicles.

No information on casualties has been received so far. All relevant services are working at the scene. Russian troops used jet-powered drones in the attack.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force

As a reminder, Russia attacked a medical facility in the Khmelnytskyi region, injuring four patients.

We should add that Russian forces attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 10 times during the evening and night, resulting in one casualty.

Kharkiv came under attack from Russian “Banderole” missiles, with hits confirmed.

Overnight, Russian troops attacked Izyum in the Kharkiv region with S-8000 “Banderole” loitering munitions. As a result of the strike, one person was injured, and approximately 15 private homes and one apartment building were damaged. Power lines and the internet connection were also damaged.

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