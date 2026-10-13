There were 203 clashes on the front lines over the past day; the heaviest fighting took place in the Pokrovsk direction — General Staff

Over the past 24 hours, 203 combat engagements between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian troops were recorded on the front lines. The enemy concentrated the largest number of attacks in the Pokrovsk direction.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors over the past day, the aggressor carried out 49 shelling attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, Ukrainian units repelled 20 enemy attacks. The invaders attempted to advance in the areas around the settlements of Starytsia, Izbytske, Vovchanski Khutory, and Zybino, as well as toward Zakharivka, Varvarivka, Radkivka, and Doroshivka.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy did not carry out any assault operations.

Attempts to breach our defenses were repelled in the Lyman sector, where the occupiers attacked six times in the areas around the settlements of Kolodyazi and Lyman.

In the Sloviansk and Kramatorsk sectors, the enemy did not carry out any assault operations.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, 15 attacks were recorded. The invaders conducted offensive operations in the areas around the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Sofiivka, Dovha Balka, and toward Mykolaipillia.

The enemy carried out 29 attacks in the Pokrovsk sector. The occupiers attempted to advance toward the settlements of Hruzke, Toretske, Vilne, Kucheriiv Yar, Dobropillia, Svitle, Myrne, Serhiivka, and in the Molodetskyi area.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy launched a single attack toward Ternove.

In the Huliaipole sector, the enemy made 12 attempts to advance in the areas around the settlements of Rizdvyanka and Ternove, as well as toward the settlements of Novoe Zaporizhzhia, Kosivtseve, Hirke, Vozdvizhivka, and Prydorozhne.

In the Orikhiv and Dnipro sectors, the occupiers did not carry out any assault operations.

In the Volyn and Polissya sectors, no signs of the enemy forming offensive groups were detected.

This is stated in the summary of operational information from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 8:00 a.m. on October 13.

On the night of October 12–13, Russian troops launched another strike against Ukraine, using ballistic missiles and jet-powered drones. According to the Ukrainian Air Force, air defense forces neutralized 88 aerial targets.

As a reminder, Russia attacked a medical facility in the Khmelnytskyi region, injuring four patients.

We should add that the Russians attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 10 times during the evening and night, and one person was injured.

Kharkiv came under attack from Russian “Banderole” missiles, with hits confirmed.

Overnight, Russian troops attacked Izyum in the Kharkiv region with S-8000 “Banderole” loitering munitions. As a result of the strike, one person was injured, and approximately 15 private homes and one apartment building were damaged. Power lines and the internet connection were also damaged.

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