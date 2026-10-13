Russia attacked a medical facility in the Khmelnytskyi region; four patients were injured

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have repeatedly attacked the Khmelnytskyi region with strike drones. One of the strikes damaged a medical facility, and four patients were injured.

This was reported by Serhiy Tyurin, head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional State Administration.

During one of the enemy attacks, civilian infrastructure in the region was damaged. The blast wave and debris damaged windows and the entrance area of the medical facility. Cars parked near the building were also damaged.

People were inside the building at the time of the shelling. Four patients undergoing treatment sustained minor injuries and were provided with the necessary medical care.

“Air defense forces were engaged; there were hits. Details to follow,” Tyurin wrote on his Telegram channel.

He noted that there were no reports of fatalities resulting from the nighttime attacks.

We should add that the Russians attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 10 times during the evening and night, and there is one casualty.

Kharkiv came under fire from Russian “Banderole” missiles, with hits confirmed.

Overnight, Russian troops attacked Izyum in the Kharkiv region with S-8000 “Banderole” loitering munitions. As a result of the strike, one person was injured, and approximately 15 private homes and one apartment building were damaged. Power lines and internet connections were also damaged.

In Ochakiv, Mykolaiv Oblast, a 54-year-old woman was injured as a result of a Russian “Banderole” missile strike. Her condition is stable. A warehouse, four two-story apartment buildings, and one private home were also damaged.

In addition, three people were killed and nine others were injured as a result of a Russian missile strike on a suburb of Kharkiv. Details regarding the circumstances of the attack and the condition of the victims have not yet been specified.

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