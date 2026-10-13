On the morning of October 13, explosions were heard in Lutsk. Air defense forces engaged a drone that was moving toward the city from the Rivne region.

An air raid alert was declared in the Lutsk district at 8:35 a.m. Prior to this, the Ukrainian Air Force had warned of a jet-powered drone moving from the Rivne region toward Lutsk.

Around 8:38 a.m., explosions were heard in the city. Andriy Razumovskyi, secretary of the Lutsk City Council, reported that air defense systems were active.

“Air defense systems are active in Lutsk,” he noted.

According to Andriy Razumovskyi, the drone was traveling at a speed of about 450 kilometers per hour.

The air raid alert was lifted within a few minutes. The report did not include any information on the consequences of the air defense system’s response.

This was reported by Suspilne.

On the night of October 12, Russian forces launched a long-range strike against Ukraine, using ballistic missiles and jet-powered drones. According to the Ukrainian Air Force, air defense forces neutralized 88 aerial targets.

As a reminder, Russia attacked a medical facility in the Khmelnytskyi region, injuring four patients.

We should add that the Russians attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 10 times during the evening and night, and one person was injured.

Kharkiv came under attack from Russian “Banderole” missiles, with hits confirmed.

Overnight, Russian troops attacked Izyum in the Kharkiv region with S-8000 “Banderole” loitering munitions. As a result of the strike, one person was injured, and approximately 15 private homes and one apartment building were damaged. Power lines and the internet connection were also damaged.

Read us on