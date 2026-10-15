Russians are setting up firing positions to defend the Kerch Bridge

Russian military personnel are setting up firing positions along the coast of the Kerch Strait in the temporarily occupied Crimea. They plan to use them to repel attacks by drones and underwater drones, as well as to provide cover for the Kerch Bridge and the “Zaliv” shipyard.

Construction work has been observed in Kerch, on the coast of the Arshintsevo neighborhood in Kamysh-Burun Bay.

According to the Telegram channel “Krymsky Veter,” the established positions are being equipped with various types of anti-aircraft machine gun mounts, as well as AK-630 mounted gun systems dismantled from Russian ships.

“Construction work has been observed in Kerch on the coast of the Arshintsevo neighborhood in Kamysh-Burun Bay. The firing positions are armed with various types of anti-aircraft machine gun mounts and AK-630 mounted gun mounts removed from ships,” the report states.

As “Crimean Wind” notes, the tasks of these fire groups include repelling attacks by unmanned aerial vehicles and maritime drones. They are intended to provide cover for strategically important facilities in the Kerch Strait area.

These include the Kerch Bridge, which connects Russian territory with the temporarily occupied Crimea, as well as the nearby “Zaliv” shipyard.

The shipyard builds vessels for the Russian Navy. Therefore, the strengthening of defenses in this area may be aimed at protecting transport infrastructure and Russian military shipbuilding facilities from potential attacks from the air and sea.

This was reported by the Telegram channel “Crimean Wind.”

As a reminder, on the night of July 31, the Russian occupation authorities twice halted traffic on the Kerch Bridge following reports of explosions in the temporarily occupied Crimea. An air raid alert was issued in Sevastopol, and the Russian side stated that air defense systems had been activated in response to a drone attack.

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