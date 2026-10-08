Russian troops shelled four districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 40 times throughout the day. Two people were killed and two others were wounded as a result of the attacks.

The occupiers used drones, artillery, and aerial bombs in the attacks.

In the Synelnykivskyi district, the Vasylkivska community came under attack. Private homes there were destroyed, and two men were killed.

In the Nikopol region, the communities of Nikopol, Marganetsk, Myrivka, Chervonohryhorivka, and Pokrovsk were attacked. Residential buildings, an educational institution, greenhouses, a hotel, infrastructure, and vehicles were damaged. A 68-year-old man was hospitalized in serious condition, and a 71-year-old is receiving outpatient care.

Businesses, a house, and a car were also damaged in the Zelenodolsk and Hrushevsk communities. A fire broke out in the P’yatykhatsk community.

Source: Oleksandr Hanzha

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