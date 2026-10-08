A Russian missile killed a Ukrnafta employee in Pryluky

Ihor Chub, an employee of Ukrnafta, was killed on October 7 as a result of a Russian missile strike on a residential building in Pryluky, Chernihiv Oblast. He had worked for the company for 12 years. He was killed in the attack on the residential building, and rescue workers are still clearing the rubble.

According to the company’s CEO, the deceased, Ihor Borysovych Chub, worked as an assistant driller in the capital and underground well repair shop at the “KRS-Service” division.

Bogdan Kukura announced the death of his colleague and expressed his condolences to his family and loved ones. “Unfortunately, we have suffered yet another terrible loss within the Ukrnafta team,” he said.

The company’s head emphasized that Igor Chub had dedicated 12 years to working at the company. His death was a heavy loss for the team. “An unspeakable loss for all of us. May his memory live on, and our sincere condolences go out to his family and loved ones,” Kukura wrote.

According to the chairman of the board of Ukrnafta, a Russian missile struck a residential building in Pryluky on October 7. A company employee was killed at the site of the attack.

This was reported with reference to Bohdan Kukura, chairman of the board of JSC “Ukrnafta.”

Pryluky was left without gas following a massive Russian strike.

As a reminder, Russia destroyed a five-story building with people inside in Pryluky with a missile.

In Pryluky, Chernihiv Oblast, State Emergency Service rescuers pulled a small child alive from under the rubble of a residential building that was destroyed as a result of a Russian missile strike.

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