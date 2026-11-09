Russian troops have advanced near Luhivske in the Zaporizhzhia region, according to DeepState

Russian occupation forces are advancing near the village of Luhivske in the Polohivsky District of Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Changes along the front line were documented by analysts from the DeepState project.

“The enemy has advanced near Luhivske (Pologivsky District, Zaporizhzhia Oblast),” the report states.

It was also reported recently that changes on the map of combat operations were observed near the villages of Hulyaypilskoye and Hirke, which are located in the Polohivsky District of the region.

Source: DeepState.

As a reminder, Russian occupation forces have advanced near the town of Bilytske in the Pokrovsk District of the Donetsk region.

The enemy has also advanced near the village of Myrne in the Zaporizhzhia region.

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