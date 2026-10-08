Russian strike on Kramatorsk claimed the lives of 30 people — Zelenskyy

A Russian strike on Kramatorsk killed 30 people and injured 18 others. Doctors continue to fight to save the lives of the victims.

According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Russian bomb struck two minibuses. Some of the victims have not yet been identified due to the severity of their injuries.

Residential buildings and cars were also damaged in the attack. Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine will respond to this strike and called on the international community to react to the Russian attacks.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy