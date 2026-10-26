A Russian grenadier from the 202nd Rifle Regiment was sentenced in absentia to 12 years in prison for violating the laws and customs of war.

In April 2022, during the occupation of Balakliya in the Kharkiv region, Russian troops detained a local woman on suspicion of collaborating with the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The woman was illegally held for 24 hours in a seized police station.

That night, a soldier took her from her cell to his office and, threatening to kill her, raped her.

Source: Office of the Prosecutor General

Indictments against five residents of Kherson were filed in court on charges of voluntarily participating in an illegal paramilitary group in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine. According to the prosecutor’s office, they were guarding railway infrastructure seized by Russian occupiers.

The former chief architect of Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, was sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison. The Security Service of Ukraine continues to document the crimes of individuals who collaborate with the occupying forces in the temporarily occupied territories.

In Kropyvnytskyi, the Security Service of Ukraine detained a local resident suspected of collaborating with the FSB and coordinating Russian missile and drone attacks on fuel, energy, and logistics infrastructure. During the arrest, two hunting knives were seized from the man, which, according to the investigation, he was carrying in case he needed to resist law enforcement officers.

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