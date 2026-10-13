Saakashvili warned Ukraine against making concessions to Russia and cited the example of Georgia

Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili warned Ukrainians about the possible consequences of making concessions to Russia in the name of peace. He claims that, against the backdrop of Russian shelling in Ukraine, a spirit of capitulation is growing, which could lead to the establishment of a government similar to Bidzina Ivanishvili’s regime in Georgia. According to Saakashvili, this could have serious consequences for the country’s future.

“The wave of defeatism and capitulation amid the shelling is openly colonialist in nature and will lead to the establishment of a regime in the country similar to Ivanishvili’s dictatorship in Georgia, whose goal will be the final surrender of Ukraine to Moscow and its rapid destruction,” the post reads.

Saakashvili urged Ukrainians to look at the situation in Georgia, where, he said, citizens are leaving the country en masse, and Russians are taking their place by buying homes and opening schools and businesses.

“Georgians are leaving the country en masse, and Russians are taking their place—moving into homes and opening their own schools and businesses. Georgians’ history is being rewritten according to Russian templates. The soldiers who defended their homeland from the Russian invasion were massacred. One by one, all patriotic political leaders have ended up in prison on trumped-up charges. The economy is completely dependent on Russia, and all other ties have been severed. Georgia has turned into an economic colony of Moscow,” added the former president of Georgia.

Saakashvili concluded: “What is currently happening within the country and on the international stage—where unprecedented pressure is also being exerted—is an attack not only on President Zelenskyy but also on the very statehood of Ukraine. Just as they did back then—they didn’t just overthrow me, but destroyed the very idea of statehood, independence, dignity, and successful reforms in Georgia. Dear fellow citizens, let’s resolutely resist this pressure! Do not give up your dignity or your homeland!”

As a reminder, Saakashvili is creating an AI avatar to communicate with people despite his imprisonment.

Earlier, Saakashvili made a sensational statement about the future of Odesa.

Prior to that, Saakashvili recalled how the rector of Kyiv National University refused to let him into his alma mater.

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