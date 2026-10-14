In the Kharkiv region, the occupiers shot and killed five soldiers from the 72nd Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

On October 13, in the Kharkiv region, an unknown man shot and killed five servicemen from the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. All five died from their injuries. According to one theory, the attacker may have been a Russian soldier who had escaped from captivity.

According to the investigation, the tragedy occurred on October 13 in the Kharkiv district. The man opened fire on Ukrainian servicemen who were inside a residential building.

As a result of the shooting, five soldiers from the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were killed.

On October 14, under the procedural supervision of the Kharkiv District Prosecutor’s Office of the Kharkiv region, a pretrial investigation was launched into the intentional murder of two or more persons. Criminal proceedings were initiated under paragraph 1 of part 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Law enforcement officials are currently conducting urgent investigative and search operations. They aim to identify the attacker, determine his whereabouts, and establish all the circumstances of the crime.

Law enforcement officials are considering several possible scenarios. In particular, investigators are examining whether the attacker could have been affiliated with a sabotage and reconnaissance unit of the Russian Federation’s armed forces.

At the same time, according to the BBC, Russian soldiers escaped from captivity in the Kharkiv region, and one of them may have committed this murder.

At this time, the attacker’s identity and his possible connection to Russian military units have not been officially established. Law enforcement officials are continuing their investigation.

This was reported by the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade on Facebook and by the press service of the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Over the past few days, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have advanced in the Sumy region and thwarted a series of offensive operations by Russian troops. This was reported by the U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Over the past day, 229 combat engagements took place on the front lines between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian occupation forces. The highest number of enemy attacks was recorded in the Pokrovsk direction, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In Khmelnytskyi, Russian strikes on the logistics center of the company “Epicenter” destroyed approximately 85% of the goods stored at the facility. Throughout the day, Russian troops attacked the center ten times, causing five large-scale fires; however, no employees were injured.

As a reminder, Russia damaged several energy facilities in Kyiv.

Prior to this, the Russians launched ballistic missiles at Kyiv, with one strike confirmed to have hit a 9-story building.

We should add that late in the evening on October 12, Kyiv’s Left Bank came under attack by ballistic missiles. According to the Mykolaivsky Vanyok channel, the Ukrainian military had no information about the launches, so the alert was issued too late.

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