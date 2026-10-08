On October 8, 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the “Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat” oil refinery complex in the city of Salavat, Republic of Bashkortostan, Russian Federation. A fire subsequently broke out on the facility’s grounds.

“Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat” is one of Russia’s largest oil refining and petrochemical complexes. The facility is capable of processing up to 10 million metric tons of hydrocarbon feedstock annually and produces automotive gasoline, diesel fuel, fuel oil, bitumen, polyethylene, and other products of the oil refining and petrochemical industries.

The facility is involved in supplying the Russian Federation’s armed forces.

Striking such facilities belonging to the Russian aggressor constitutes Ukraine’s exercise of its inalienable right to self-defense in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter and is aimed at reducing the military and economic potential of the Russian Federation. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The Armed Forces of Ukraine struck three facilities of the Russian military-industrial complex. As a reminder, over the past day, Russian invaders suffered 1,520 casualties. One tank, five armored fighting vehicles, and 73 artillery systems were also destroyed. Occupied Donetsk and a significant portion of the region’s territory temporarily seized by Russian terrorists were left without power on September 18. On the night of Saturday, September 19, the Russian terrorist army struck Pavlohrad. A fire has been reported.

Read us on