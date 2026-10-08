The Dutch company Intelic has developed an artificial intelligence-based system that allows air defense systems and radars from different manufacturers to be integrated into a single system.

Amsterdam-based Intelic is helping the Ukrainian Armed Forces counter intensified Russian attacks involving drones and missiles.

During tests in late September, Intelic’s AI-powered Nexus software used data from multiple radars, sensors, and cameras from other companies to identify an object as an enemy target. Subsequently, a reconnaissance drone confirmed that it was an enemy drone using image recognition technology.

Although the final decision to launch the AI-guided interceptor drone was made by a human, this process could be fully autonomous, noted Intelic CEO and founder Maurits Kortals-Altes. “Most such systems use AI directly on board—that is, within the drone itself—to be able to strike a target at high speed,” Altes explained. He also emphasized that AI can be used to support decision-making, for example, by assisting a commander on the battlefield when there are sometimes only a few seconds to decide whether to open fire on an approaching jet-powered drone. The integration of various systems allows the commander to make such decisions quickly. According to Kortals Altes, at high speeds, “it is unlikely that a target can be hit in manual mode, so a more autonomous system is needed.” Intelic’s command and control system is currently being deployed on the battlefield in Ukraine, where operational decisions are sometimes still communicated via messaging apps or phone calls. It complements Delta—Ukraine’s own advanced combat management system. This was reported by Reuters. The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense is developing AI to predict the actions of Russian troops. The Ministry of Defense has approved the delivery of a new armored pickup truck to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The simplified procedure for returning from the Special Military Service has been canceled. As a reminder, the Ministry of Defense promises to pay manufacturers all outstanding debts under the eBaly program. The Ministry of Defense also announced the procurement of FPV drones based on their specifications. The Ministry of Defense explained what awaits soldiers upon their return from the Special Military Service.

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