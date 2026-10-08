The death toll in Kyiv has risen following a Russian strike on a store

In Kyiv’s Solomyanskyi District, the death toll from a Russian strike on a store building has risen to three. Two more people were injured, according to the Kyiv Police Press Office.

"Three people were killed as a result of a Russian strike on a store building in the Solomyanskyi district. Among the dead are a 36-year-old woman and two men, aged 43 and 55. Two citizens were injured,” reads a statement released by the department on Thursday via Telegram.

The effects of the enemy shelling were also recorded in the Desniansky, Svyatoshynsky, Shevchenkivsky, and Holosiivsky districts. Residential buildings, cars, garage spaces, and other civilian infrastructure were damaged in the city.

At the same time, law enforcement officials report that, as of now, four people are known to have died as a result of the latest enemy attack on Kyiv.

Earlier, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that two people were killed and two others were injured as a result of a Russian attack on a four-story building in the Solomyanskyi district of the capital.

Video: In Kyiv, a Russian drone struck a store building, causing a fire.

On the morning of October 7, Russia launched a massive strike on the Poltava region using cruise missiles and attack drones. Explosions were heard in Kremenchuk, as well as in Oleksandriya in the Kirovohrad region.

Russian occupiers attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 20 times with drones and missiles. Two people were injured as a result of the shelling, and civilian infrastructure was damaged.

On the morning of October 7, Russian invaders struck critical infrastructure in Oleksandriia, Kirovohrad Oblast. The attack resulted in one fatality and several injuries.

On October 7, the aftermath of a Russian attack was observed in the Podilskyi district of Kyiv. The strike caused an office and warehouse building to catch fire, and the floor slabs were partially destroyed.

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