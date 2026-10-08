One person was killed and others were injured in Kyiv as a result of an attack by the Russian Federation

As of the morning of October 8, one person was killed and five others were injured in Kyiv as a result of a Russian attack.

According to preliminary reports, four of the injured were hospitalized.

The consequences of the enemy attack on the capital are still being assessed.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this on Telegram.

As a reminder, as of the morning of October 8, two people were killed in Kyiv as a result of a Russian strike on a 12-story building in the Desnianskyi district. Four more residents were injured, including two children.

On the morning of October 7, Russia launched a massive strike on the Poltava region using cruise missiles and attack drones. Explosions were heard in Kremenchuk, as well as in Oleksandriya in the Kirovohrad region.

Russian occupiers attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 20 times with drones and missiles. Two people were injured as a result of the shelling, and civilian infrastructure was damaged.

On the morning of October 7, Russian invaders struck critical infrastructure in Oleksandriia, Kirovohrad Oblast. The attack resulted in one fatality and several injuries.

On October 7, the aftermath of a Russian attack was observed in the Podilskyi district of Kyiv. The strike caused a fire in an office and warehouse building, and the ceiling was partially destroyed.

As a reminder, at least two people were killed in Kyiv as a result of a nighttime attack.

Russia struck Zaporizhzhia’s transportation infrastructure.

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