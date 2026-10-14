In Lutsk, a Russian drone attacked an oil depot, causing a fire

On the night of October 13–14, a fire broke out at an oil depot in Lutsk after it was struck by an enemy drone. The fire started around 2:00 a.m.

The fire was extinguished at 4:38 a.m.

Rescue workers from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine were called in to fight the fire.

Local authorities thanked the SES personnel for their professional work and prompt response in extinguishing the fire.

Residents of Lutsk were also urged to take shelter during air raid alerts and not to disregard safety rules.

The report does not specify whether there were any casualties or the extent of the damage.

This was reported by Andriy Razumovskyi, secretary of the Lutsk City Administration.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops carried out 1,030 strikes on 56 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. As a result of the enemy attacks, one person was killed and three others were wounded.

On the morning of October 14, Russian troops attacked four districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 10 times with drones and aerial bombs. Two people were killed and six others were wounded in the shelling, including an 11-year-old boy.

In the Kherson region, two people were wounded over the past 24 hours as a result of Russian aggression. Dozens of settlements, including Kherson, came under enemy airstrikes, drone attacks, and artillery shelling.

In Khmelnytskyi, Russian strikes on the logistics center of the company “Epicenter” destroyed approximately 85% of the goods stored at the facility. Throughout the day, Russian troops attacked the center ten times, causing five large-scale fires; however, no employees were injured.

As a reminder, Russia damaged several energy facilities in Kyiv.

Prior to this, the Russians launched ballistic missiles at Kyiv, with one strike confirmed to have hit a 9-story building.

We should add that late in the evening on October 12, Kyiv’s Left Bank came under attack by ballistic missiles. According to the Mykolaivsky Vanyok channel, the Ukrainian military had no information about the launches, so the alert was issued too late.

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