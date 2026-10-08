On the morning of October 8, in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv, debris from a Russian “Geran-5” drone fell in an open area near the Nova Anglia residential neighborhood.

All emergency services are on the scene.

Due to the incident, traffic has been blocked on Mykhailo Maksymovych Street. As a result, trolleybuses No. 12 and No. 45 have changed their routes.

Trolleybus No. 12 is running from the Railway Station to TRED No. 1, and No. 45 is running from the “Exhibition Center” metro station to TRED No. 1.

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This was reported by local Telegram channels.

As a reminder, a Russian Geran-5 drone crashed in Kyiv near the Nova Anglia residential neighborhood.

As of the morning of October 8, two people were killed in Kyiv as a result of a Russian strike on a 12-story building in the Desnianskyi district. Four more residents were injured, including two children.

On Wednesday, Russian troops attacked the Borshchahivka Chemical and Pharmaceutical Plant (BCPP), one of Ukraine’s largest manufacturers in the pharmaceutical market.

On the morning of October 7, Russia launched a massive strike on the Poltava region using cruise missiles and attack drones. Explosions were heard in Kremenchuk, as well as in Oleksandriya in the Kirovohrad region.

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