A drone crashed and exploded in Moldova during Russia's attack on Ukraine

On the night of October 10–11, a drone crashed and exploded on Moldovan territory. However, national air surveillance systems did not detect any unauthorized crossing of the state border.

According to law enforcement officials, the drone crashed and exploded in a forest on the outskirts of the village of Dzhamen in the Novoanensky District.

The police received a report about the drone’s discovery at approximately 10:20 p.m. Following this, teams of military personnel and bomb disposal experts were dispatched to the scene.

The area where the drone crashed has been cordoned off. Experts are currently examining the object and determining the circumstances of the incident.

Law enforcement officials have urged citizens not to approach or touch any suspicious objects or debris. People are also asked not to visit the area where the drone crashed until the investigation is complete.

Despite the detection of the drone within the country’s territory, national air surveillance systems did not record any unauthorized border crossings. The circumstances surrounding the drone’s appearance and crash are being investigated.

This was reported by NewsMaker.

The violation of Moldova’s airspace by Russian drones may be a deliberate act by Russia.

Moldovan authorities have begun establishing special protection zones and shelters at border crossing points with Ukraine to protect employees and citizens from drone attacks. Interior Minister Daniela Misail-Nikitin noted that in the event of danger, civilians and border guards will be able to quickly evacuate to safe locations.

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