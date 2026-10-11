A Russian drone killed the driver of a truck belonging to an agricultural enterprise in the Kharkiv region

On October 11, in the Bohodukhiv District of Kharkiv Oblast, Russian forces attacked a truck belonging to an agricultural enterprise with a drone. The driver was killed in the strike.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office on Telegram.

“According to the investigation, on October 11 at approximately 10:20 a.m., Russian forces launched a strike with a ‘Molniya’-type UAV near the village of Chornohlazivka in the Bohodukhiv district,” the statement reads.

According to law enforcement officials, the strike caused the agricultural company’s truck to catch fire. The truck driver was killed. Another man was injured.

Under the procedural supervision of the Bohodukhiv District Prosecutor’s Office, a pretrial investigation has been launched into the commission of a war crime that resulted in a fatality.

Source: Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office

Earlier, Russia attacked Kharkiv and nine settlements in the region; there are casualties.

As a reminder, search and rescue operations have been completed in Zaporizhzhia at the site of a Russian strike on a residential building that occurred on October 10. The attack killed 20 people, including four children, and injured 17 others.

On the night of October 11, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 116 strike drones from five directions. Air defense forces destroyed and intercepted most of the enemy targets, but hits were recorded at several locations.

Over the past 24 hours, units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Unmanned Systems Forces struck 2,370 enemy targets. Among them were 619 Russian servicemen. This result ranks as the second-highest number of targets struck in the entire history of the Unmanned Systems Forces.

On the night of October 9, 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out strikes on targets within the territory of the Russian Federation. In particular, near the settlement of Dalne Konstantinovo-5 in the Nizhny Novgorod region, a facility belonging to a branch of JSC “Center for the Operation of Ground-Based Space Infrastructure Facilities” (TSENKI)—the V. P. Barmin Research Institute of Launch Complexes—was struck.

In addition, Ukrainian forces struck Russian oil refineries in Omsk and Ukhta, as well as another data center.

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