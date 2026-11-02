Video: Details Emerge on the Consequences of the Strike on the Lugacom Telecommunications Operator in Luhansk

On the night of November 2, a strike was carried out against the building of the major telecommunications operator “Lugacom” in occupied Luhansk. The attack damaged the facility of the company, which provides mobile communications and internet access in the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk Oblast.

“Lugacom’s” infrastructure is used not only to provide telecommunications services to local residents. It is also utilized by units of the Russian occupation army for communications and data transmission.

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Source: Exilenova+

Earlier, explosions were heard in occupied Luhansk, and internet service began to go down.

On October 23, occupied Luhansk was also attacked by drones, and the city experienced power outages.

Prior to that, drones had attacked the former Ukrtelecom building in Luhansk.

On October 9, occupied Luhansk came under drone attack, and there were power outages.

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