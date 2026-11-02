On November 2, Dmitry Peskov, a spokesperson for the Russian dictator, stated that Moscow has no plans to conduct other humanitarian operations similar to the one that took place in Oleshky in the Kherson region. At the same time, he called the mission a success and stated that Russia allegedly highly appreciates the coordination among all its participants. According to Peskov, there are currently no new initiatives of this kind.

Russia is not preparing any new humanitarian operations similar to the mission in Oleshky, Kherson Oblast. He called the humanitarian operation in Oleshky a success and stated that Moscow views positively how its participants coordinated their actions. “Moscow highly values the level of coordination among all participants in the process,” Peskov said.

At the same time, the Kremlin spokesperson emphasized that the Russian side currently has no plans to repeat such actions. According to him, no new initiatives of this kind are currently planned. “There are currently no plans or initiatives similar to this humanitarian operation, but in every case, the interests of citizens will come first,” he added.

Thus, despite statements about the successful completion of the mission in Oleshky, the Kremlin has not yet indicated a willingness to organize similar humanitarian operations in other settlements. At the same time, Peskov did not specify whether such agreements might emerge in the future or under what conditions Russia would agree to new humanitarian initiatives. This was stated by the Russian dictator’s spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, in comments to Russian propaganda media.

As a reminder, Melania Trump reacted to the successful evacuation of Oleshky residents.

Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reported on October 30 that all residents of Oleshky who wished to leave for territory controlled by Ukraine were able to take advantage of the evacuation, and humanitarian aid was delivered to those who remained.

Separately, the ombudsman noted that the ceasefire has now lasted more than 87 hours. The Ukrainian delegation is returning home.

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