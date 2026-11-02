Video: Russia Attacked Ukraine's Energy Sector 94 Times in One Week — Ministry of Energy

Last week, Russia carried out 94 targeted strikes against Ukraine’s energy and oil and gas infrastructure. A total of 208 incidents were recorded, resulting in damage to or destruction of facilities in the sector.

This was reported by Artem Nekrasov, First Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine, during a briefing on November 2.

According to him, Russian troops continue to systematically attack energy facilities. Over the past 24 hours alone, new power outages were recorded in the Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Kirovohrad, Rivne, Cherkasy, and Kharkiv regions.

The situation remains most critical in the Dnipropetrovsk and Kyiv regions. The energy infrastructure in these regions has sustained extensive damage, limiting the ability to transmit electricity to consumers. As a result, emergency power outages are being implemented there.

Electricity consumption restrictions are also in effect in some regions. At the same time, due to equipment damage and voltage drops in the high-voltage grid, emergency power outages have been implemented in some regions. In such cases, previously published outage schedules are temporarily suspended.

The scheduled outage schedules will resume once the situation in the power grid stabilizes. The Ministry of Energy urges consumers to monitor announcements from local distribution system operators, who publish up-to-date information on electricity supply.

One Energy Worker Killed, Another Injured

An energy sector worker from Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, was killed as a result of a Russian attack. Another energy worker was injured during a drone strike on a substation in Kharkiv Oblast. He received the necessary medical care.

The Ministry of Energy expressed its condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased.

Meanwhile, Telegram channels are reporting a massive attack by Russian “Geran” strike drones on the “Kyivska” substation and the Trypilska Thermal Power Plant. There is no official confirmation of this information in the reports provided.

Source: Ministry of Energy

On November 2, power outages were reported in nine regions of Ukraine due to attacks by the Russian Federation.

Emergency power outages were implemented in Kyiv and several regions of Ukraine.

As a reminder, electric transit service in Kyiv was suspended due to a power outage.

On Sunday, November 1, emergency power outages were implemented in Kyiv. This was caused by the aftermath of Russian strikes on energy facilities and ongoing attacks on the power grid.

Emergency power outages were also implemented in four districts of the Kyiv region.

On Saturday, October 31, some Kyiv residents were without electricity for most of the day.

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