Poland cancels RCB warning over Russian attack on Ukraine — RMF24

In Poland, the Government Centre for Security (RCB) sent warnings on the morning of October 13 to residents of the Lublin and Subcarpathian voivodeships due to an air attack by Russia, the aggressor state, on Ukrainian territory. About 25 minutes later, the warnings were withdrawn: the RCB said there was no longer a threat to Poland.

Warnings for two voivodeships

As RMF24 reports, at 04:15 the RCB sent a message about a Russian air attack on Ukrainian territory. It stated that the situation was being monitored and that Polish aviation was operating in Poland's airspace. Recipients were also asked to await further messages.

At around 04:40, the RCB began sending messages about the end of the air attack on Ukraine and the absence of a threat on Polish territory.

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Why not everyone received the notifications

The centre explained that the distribution of the first warning was stopped after information was received that the threat had ended. As a result, some people in the warning area may have received both the danger message and its withdrawal, while others received only a notification that the threat had ended.

According to RMF24, Russia attacked Ukraine overnight, including Kyiv and Lviv. At least two people were killed.

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