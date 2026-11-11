Russia reported that pilots were killed during a Ukrainian attack on St. Petersburg

On November 11, the Russian side reported the deaths of pilots during the repulsion of a massive attack by the Ukrainian Defense Forces on St. Petersburg. No other details were provided in the statement.

This was stated by Russian Z-blogger Ilya Tumanov, author of the Telegram channel Fighterbomber.

“Today’s defense of the skies over St. Petersburg against a drone attack cost us dearly. Very, very, very dearly. May you fly forever, brothers…,” Tumanov wrote.

He did not specify the circumstances under which the pilots died or exactly which aircraft the Russian military may have lost.

However, other Russian Telegram channels claim that the aircraft in question was a Ka-52 attack helicopter.

As a reminder, drones launched massive attacks on dozens of regions in Russia, and a fire broke out at the port of Ust-Luga.

On the night of November 10–11, drones attacked the port of Ust-Luga in Russia’s Leningrad Oblast. The report provided does not contain any information about the consequences of the attack.

As a reminder, on the night of November 5, drones attacked the Ryazan Oil Refinery, one of Russia’s largest oil refining facilities. The attack caused fires at industrial sites in the city, and part of Ryazan was left without power.

Rosneft, Russia’s largest oil company by production volume, has imposed limits on fuel sales at its gas stations across all regions of Russia. The restrictions took effect following a series of Ukrainian strikes on oil refineries.

On the night of November 9, St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region came under a massive drone attack. Local authorities reported a “huge number of UAVs,” explosions, and possible damage to industrial facilities. Amid the attack, the city also experienced disruptions to mobile internet service.

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