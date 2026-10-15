During the first 14 days of October, the Ukrainian military recorded a significant increase in the number of Russian occupiers hit and eliminated. During this period, the figure rose by 24.65% compared to the same period in September, despite deteriorating weather conditions.

According to Brovdi, between October 1 and 14, Ukrainian forces inflicted casualties that resulted in 7,306 Russian soldiers killed or wounded. For comparison, during the corresponding period in August, this figure stood at 4,582, and in September—5,861.

“7,306 enemy personnel suffered irretrievable and medical losses over the 14 days of October, compared to 4,582 from August 1–14 and 5,861 from September 1–14,” Madyar said.

According to the SBS commander, the largest increase in enemy personnel losses was recorded in the Dobropil-Pokrovsk direction, within the area of responsibility of the “Azov” group, which includes the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine and the 9th Army Corps.

Specifically, during the first 14 days of October, soldiers of the Unmanned Systems Forces effectively engaged 3,221 enemy personnel, causing irreparable and medical casualties.

For comparison:

August 1–14 — 1,594 military personnel;

September 1–14 — 2,260 soldiers;

October 1–14 — 3,221 soldiers.

Thus, according to the data provided by Brovdi, the October figure in this area increased by 102% compared to August and by 42.52% compared to September.

Robert Brovdi also reported that between October 1 and 14, the SBS group carried out 124,500 combat missions—both strike and reconnaissance missions. In total, the Ukrainian military effectively engaged 32,172 enemy targets.

The proportion of personnel among the targets hit was 22.7%—that is, 7,306 out of 32,172 targets.

“Between October 1 and 14, the SBS Group carried out 124,500 combat missions (strike and reconnaissance) and effectively engaged 32,172 enemy targets. Of these, the proportion of enemy personnel was 22.7% (7,306 out of 32,172).

The SBS Group’s average daily performance in October was 522 enemy personnel and 2,298 enemy targets per day.

“The operation to strike enemy targets at operational and strategic depths (data centers, military and strategic facilities, energy hubs, etc.) deep within the marshes continues,” the commander added.

At the same time, Brovdi drew attention to a significant deterioration in weather conditions in October. Among the main obstacles, he cited drizzle, fog, and precipitation.

Despite this, the Unmanned Systems Forces continue to carry out strike and reconnaissance missions, as well as operations to strike enemy military and strategic targets at operational and strategic depths.

This was reported by Robert Brovdi, commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF), known by the call sign “Madyar.”

In September, the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) verified an average of 445 non-recoverable and combat-related casualties among enemy personnel per day. According to UAS Commander Robert (Madyar) Brovdy, this number corresponds to the full combat strength of a single battalion.

Over the course of three months of Operation “Crimean Circuit Breaker Off,” the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Unmanned Systems Forces struck 456 power facilities in Russia and in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. This was stated by UFS Commander Robert “Madyar” Brovdi. Over the past ten days, he said, the units struck another 44 energy facilities in the occupied territories.

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